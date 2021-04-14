South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: With South Africa having levelled the series 1-1, both teams will be looking to take the lead when they face each other in the third T20I on Wednesday.

After a narrow defeat in the first match, the hosts came back strongly to ensure a comprehensive six-wicket victory to keep the series alive as they outclassed Pakistan in all three departments.

Both sides have their eyes on this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and are utilising this series to test various permutations and assess their bench strength ahead of the tournament.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

When and what time will South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I begin?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will begin at 6 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 5.30 PM IST.

Where will South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I take place?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will take place in SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in India?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms.