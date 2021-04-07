South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match live

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa will take on Pakistan in the final ODI of the series. The decider of the three-match ODI series will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Pakistan will be going up against a depleted South African side who will be missing the services of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje. In De Kock’s absence, Heinrich Klaasen will be the obvious choice to keep the stumps. South Africa will miss their frontline in-form fast bowler Nortje who has taken seven wickets in two games at an average of 16.29. With Rabada, Ngidi gone too, Lizaad Williams is likely to make his debut. Daryn Dupavillon is likely to be included in the side as well.

On the other hand, Pakistan have a chance to win the series against an inexperienced Proteas bowling attack. Skipper Babar Azam has been in good form with a century in the first ODI whereas opener Fakhar Zaman kept the game alive till the last over in a big run chase with his record-breaking 193. In the bowling department, Haris Rauf will be Pakistan’s go-to bowler. Rauf has taken five wickets in two games at an average of 25.20.

When and what time will South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI begin?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Arica: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams