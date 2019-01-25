South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs Pak Live Score Streaming: Pakistan win toss elect to bat

Toggle Menu
Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will take on Scotland in two T20Is. (Source: File)

SA vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa won the 2nd ODI against Pakistan to level the 5-match ODI series 1-1. As the two sides enter the third ODI, much of the focus will be on Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who is facing backlash for allegedly making racist remarks.

Pakistan would hope they could win the third ODI to get back to winning side of things, and boost the morale of the side after the tough past few days. Proteas, on the other hand, would look to make the most of the circumstances and squeeze out an easy win. Catch Live score and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI.

SA vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online:  The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed regret over the alleged racist remarks made by national team captain Sarfraz Ahmed against South African pacer Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI in Durban. Sarfraz was caught on the stump microphone making an alleged racist remark towards Phehlukwayo in the 37th over of South Africa's run chase on Tuesday. The hosts eventually won the match by five wickets.

