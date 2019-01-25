South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs Pak Live Score Streaming: Pakistan win toss elect to bat

SA vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa won the 2nd ODI against Pakistan to level the 5-match ODI series 1-1. As the two sides enter the third ODI, much of the focus will be on Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who is facing backlash for allegedly making racist remarks.

Pakistan would hope they could win the third ODI to get back to winning side of things, and boost the morale of the side after the tough past few days. Proteas, on the other hand, would look to make the most of the circumstances and squeeze out an easy win. Catch Live score and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI.