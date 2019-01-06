South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: Proteas lose de Bruyn in 41-run chase

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa could not have asked to be in a better place going into the 4th day of the 2nd Test against Pakistan. After bowling out the visitors for 294, the hosts need just 40 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Skipper Faf du Plessis has played down the criticism over the batting performance from South Africa, while Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur blamed the pitches in the country for the defeat.

Pakistan bowlers have been good throughout the series, but expecting them to defend targets like 40 would not be fair. At best, the visitors would hope to get a few quick wickets and end the match with some grace. Catch live score and updates of SA vs PAK 2nd Test Day 4 Live.