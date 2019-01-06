South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: Proteas lose de Bruyn in 41-run chasehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-vs-pakistan-2nd-test-day-4-live-cricket-score-sa-vs-pak-live-streaming-online-5525418/
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: Proteas lose de Bruyn in 41-run chase
SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of South Africa vs Pakistan.
SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa could not have asked to be in a better place going into the 4th day of the 2nd Test against Pakistan. After bowling out the visitors for 294, the hosts need just 40 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Skipper Faf du Plessis has played down the criticism over the batting performance from South Africa, while Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur blamed the pitches in the country for the defeat.
Pakistan bowlers have been good throughout the series, but expecting them to defend targets like 40 would not be fair. At best, the visitors would hope to get a few quick wickets and end the match with some grace. Catch live score and updates of SA vs PAK 2nd Test Day 4 Live.
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Streaming SA vs PAK Live Online
8 ball over from Mohammad Amir
5 Wides and 5 No balls. Pakistan really cannot afford this at the moment, giving away easy runs to the opposition. Two astounding howlers from Mohammad Amir and now South Africa reach 17/1.
GONE!
WICKET! South Africa lose Theunis de Bruyn. The move to promote him up the order did not work and he has pulled a short delivery to Sarfraz Ahmed behind the stumps. SA 4/1
CHASE IS ON!
Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are out to open the innings for South Africa. Mohammad Amir out to bowl for Pakistan. CHASE IS ON!
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4. Can Pakistan bounce back in the Test? Of course not. The Proteas just need 40 runs to win and this could have been easily over by yesterday, if there were like 5 more overs? It could today as well, if the hosts do not lose too many wickets.
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Streaming SA vs PAK Live Online: South Africa’s fast bowlers took their team to the brink of another series win at home as Pakistan was bowled out for 294 right at the end of day three of the second test on Saturday, leaving the Proteas needing just 41 runs for victory. South Africa’s batsmen will on Sunday almost certainly deliver a seventh straight series win on South African soil and the latest success for the Proteas following back-to-back wins against India and Australia a year ago. South Africa last lost at home to England in 2015-16. South Africa already leads the three-test series against Pakistan 1-0.
