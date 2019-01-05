South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: South Africa look to increase leadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-vs-pakistan-2nd-test-day-3-sa-vs-pak-live-score-streaming-5524437/
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: South Africa look to increase lead
SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa start Day 3 on an overnight total of 382/6. Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander are in the middle on 55 and six respectively.
SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: Faf Du Plessis and South Africa ground Pakistan to dust on Day 2 of the second Test in Cape Town. Du Plessis scored his eighth Test ton and that was part of a 156-run stand with Temba Bavuma. The pair was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi, who ended the day with three wickets.
South Africa start Day 3 on an overnight total of 382/6. Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander are in the middle on 55 and six respectively. They lead Pakistan by 205 runs.
South Africa have put Pakistan in a familiar place - a position of extreme pressure on the third Day of the second Test in the southern tip of the continent. Faf Du Plessis and Temba Bavuma ensured that they make the most of the conditions on the first day and that means now that Pakistan are facing the possibility of having to chase over 450 runs in the second innings.
SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a hard-earned century to give the hosts a commanding 205-run advantage at the end of the second day of the second test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday.
Du Plessis failed to score in either innings in the first test in Pretoria last week, but made 103 in a 226-ball knock as South Africa piled up 382 for six in reply to Pakistan's 177 all out on the opening day.
Pakistan will be up against it on Saturday when South Africa resume with Quinton de Kock not out on 55 and Vernon Philander on six as they look to press home their advantage.
