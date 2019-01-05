South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: South Africa look to increase lead

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: Faf Du Plessis and South Africa ground Pakistan to dust on Day 2 of the second Test in Cape Town. Du Plessis scored his eighth Test ton and that was part of a 156-run stand with Temba Bavuma. The pair was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi, who ended the day with three wickets.

South Africa start Day 3 on an overnight total of 382/6. Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander are in the middle on 55 and six respectively. They lead Pakistan by 205 runs.