South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: Hashim Amla departs early

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa are at a strong position going into the 2nd day of the 2nd Test against Pakistan in Cape Town. The Proteas once again made a mess of Pakistan’s batting line-up, bowling out the visitors for 177 at Tea. In the final session, Aiden Markram returned to form as he scored 78 runs to take South Africa to 128.

Unfortunately, Shad Masood struck Markram’s wicket in the final ball of the day. Hashim Amla will come out to bat with struggling skipper Faf du Plessis on Day 2. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 2nd Test Day 2.