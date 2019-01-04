South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: Hashim Amla departs early

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: Hashim Amla departs earlyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-vs-pakistan-2nd-test-day-2-live-cricket-score-sa-vs-pak-live-streaming-online-5523018/
SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa are at a strong position going into the 2nd day of the 2nd Test against Pakistan in Cape Town. The Proteas once again made a mess of Pakistan’s batting line-up, bowling out the visitors for 177 at Tea. In the final session, Aiden Markram returned to form as he scored 78 runs to take South Africa to 128.
Unfortunately, Shad Masood struck Markram’s wicket in the final ball of the day. Hashim Amla will come out to bat with struggling skipper Faf du Plessis on Day 2. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 2nd Test Day 2.
GONE!
WICKET! Mohammad Abbas strikes and Hashim Amla has been cleaned up. Leaves up a lot of room towards the left and the ball Mohammad Abbas targets the right line to get the dismissal. SA 126/3
HERE WE GO!
Hashim Amla and Theunis de Bruyn out to bat for South Africa on Day 2. Mohammad Amir starts off with the ball for Pakistan. Here we go!
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd day of the 2nd Test between South Africa and Pakistan. Pakistan's batting has been slumped once again and Faf du Plessis's decision to bowl on this surface has proved to be the best. Trailing by just 54 runs, the Proteas will have a chance to take a heavy lead on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. Pakistan have but one goal - to take wickets.
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score SA vs PAK Live Streaming: Opener Aiden Markram made a return to form as he scored 78 to help South Africa into a strong position on the opening day of the second test against Pakistan at Newlands on Thursday. Markram's contribution put South Africa on 123 for two wickets at close, 54 runs behind after bowling out Pakistan for 177 at Tea.
