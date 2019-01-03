South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: South Africa take on Pakistan

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa already have a 1-0 lead in the series and will hope to get another win over Pakistan to seal the series. With the poor-batting performances Pakistan have delivered in the past few series, it might not be such a difficult task for the hosts.

Pakistan have been good with the ball and managed to get wickets in quick succession in the first Test. They need the batsmen to deliver and put some runs on the board so that the bowlers have something to defend. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 2nd Test Day 1.