South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match live

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming: After beating South Africa in the ODI series, an upbeat Pakistan will look to continue their winning run when they take on the Proteas in the second T20 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. South Africa have a depleted squad with Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje all leaving for IPL after the second of the three ODIs against Pakistan. Adding more misery is an injury to Temba Bavuma. Reeza Hendricks has also withdrawn on paternity grounds. Hence, skipper Klassen has a tough task at hand.

For Pakistan, it is yet another chance to assert their authority and continue their good run of form after beating South Africa in the first T20I. The weather is expected to be clear with no real threat of rain through the course of the game. The Wanderers is at a high altitude and the ball is set to travel quicker through the air.

When and what time will South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 begin?

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will begin at 6 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 in India?

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20?

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Arica: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams