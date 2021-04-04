South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series on Sunday at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The series is a part of the 2020-23 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. This is South Africa’s first series in the Super League, while Pakistan is playing their second series under this league.

After winning the first game, Pakistan will be buoyed in the ODI series against the hosts and skipper Babar Azam will hope to win the toss as the pitch might offer help to his seamers, courtesy of an early start. The Pakistan skipper also talked about maintaining momentum and said his team had been working hard on improving its power-hitting capability.

The hosts’ skipper Temba Bavuma is leading the side for the first time.

When and what time will South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI begin?

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be telecasted by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Arica: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams