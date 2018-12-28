Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs SA Live Score Online: Markram departs for a duck in 149-run chase

SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa are on the verge of registering an easy wicket after Pakistan batting line-up once again suffered a major collapse in the second innings of the first Test at Centurion. From 101/1, the visitors stumbled down to 190 all out, setting an easy target of 149 runs for the home side to chase.

South Africa will hope they can finish off the game comfortably on Day 3 to take the lead in the 3-Test series. Pakistan seamers caused a problem to the Proteas in the first innings, and if the visitors have to save the match, they need to take quick wickets. Catch Live score and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3.