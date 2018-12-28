Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs SA Live Score Online: Markram departs for a duck in 149-run chase

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs SA Live Score Online: Markram departs for a duck in 149-run chasehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-vs-pakistan-1st-test-day-3-live-cricket-score-sa-vs-pak-live-streaming-online-5513278/
SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa are on the verge of registering an easy wicket after Pakistan batting line-up once again suffered a major collapse in the second innings of the first Test at Centurion. From 101/1, the visitors stumbled down to 190 all out, setting an easy target of 149 runs for the home side to chase.
South Africa will hope they can finish off the game comfortably on Day 3 to take the lead in the 3-Test series. Pakistan seamers caused a problem to the Proteas in the first innings, and if the visitors have to save the match, they need to take quick wickets. Catch Live score and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3.
DROPPED!
OH MY GOD! Pakistan really cannt afford to make mistakes and they just made a BIG ONE! Beautiful delivery from Hasan Ali to push Hashim Amla in playing a shot towards the second slip. But Babar Azam has dropped a sitter.
FOUR!
Dean Elgar joins the party. After facing 18 balls, the left-handed batsamn finally get runs off the bat, and he too does it in style. Clean hit for a boundary. South Africa are on the move.
FOUR!
FOUR! Hashim Amla steers Hasan Ali's delivery on the leg side towards the ropes for the first runs of the bat. It took the home side 5.4 overs to finally get a run of the bat, and Amla brought that in style.
GONE!
WICKET! First blow for South Africa and it is the rocket man Hasan Ali who gets the breakthrough early on. Rammed on the pads of Aiden Markram and the umpire was quick to signal it out. SA 0/1
CHASE IS ON!
Day 3 begins - Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram out to open the innings for Proteas. Mohammad Amir has the new ball for Pakistan. CHASE IS ON!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan. Proteas captain Faf du Plessis could not have asked for an easier task in front of them. With all the 10 wickets in hand, the hosts need just 149 runs to win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Pakistan, on the other hand, would have to produce one of the best bowling performance in 2018 if they want to have any chance to save the game.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Seamer Duanne Olivier completed an 11-wicket match haul as South Africa roared back into contention in the first Test by bowling Pakistan out for 190 in their second innings at the close of day two at Centurion Park on Thursday. Olivier finished with 5-59 to go with his first innings figures of 6-37 as Pakistan set South Africa a target of 149. Thirty wickets have fallen on the opening two days of a game that has moved forward at a rapid pace. The home side will begin their chase on the third morning, but with rain forecast for both days three and four.
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live
