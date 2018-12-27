South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, SA vs PAK Live Score Online: South Africa look to take leadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-vs-pakistan-1st-test-day-2-live-cricket-score-sa-vs-pak-live-streaming-online-5511648/
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, SA vs PAK Live Score Online: South Africa look to take lead
SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 2.
SA vs Pak 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South African seamers bowled out Pakistan for 181 on the first day with Babar Azam and Hasan Ali showing late resistance to prolong the visitor’s innings. But coming to bat, the hosts themselves struggled on the pace-friendly pitch and finished the first day at 127/5. Now on Day 2 of the Test, the Proteas will look to take the lead against the visitors before being all out.
Temba Bavuma and Dale Steyn have added 15 runs together, 13 of which came from Dale Steyn’s bat, who came on as a nightwatchman late in the day. South Africa will hope Steyn could increase his stay in the middle for as long as he can to frustrated Pakistani bowlers. On the other hand, the visitors would believe that he could be the perfect target to start the fall of wickets. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 2.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: SA vs PAK 1st Test Live Updates
HERE WE GO!
Temba Bavuma nad Dale Steyn in the middle for South Africa. Mohammad Amir starts off with the ball for Pakistan. HERE WE GO!
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan. The decision by Sarfraz Ahmed to bat first after winning the toss proved to be a wrong one with his side getting bowled out for 181. But the bowlers have brought the visitors back into the match with five wickets in the day. South Africa trail by 54 runs with 5 wickets in hand. Too close to call.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Dale Steyn broke the South Africa record for test wickets and Duanne Olivier broke the back of the Pakistan batting to give the home team a narrow advantage on the first day of the series on Wednesday. Steyn's one wicket of the day took him to 422 in tests and past Shaun Pollock as South Africa's leading wicket-taker of all time. After the significant celebrations for the 35-year-old Steyn died down, Olivier took over to return career-best figures of 6-37 as Pakistan, which opted to bat first at SuperSport Park, was bowled out for just 181 in 47 overs.
