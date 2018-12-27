South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, SA vs PAK Live Score Online: South Africa look to take lead

SA vs Pak 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South African seamers bowled out Pakistan for 181 on the first day with Babar Azam and Hasan Ali showing late resistance to prolong the visitor’s innings. But coming to bat, the hosts themselves struggled on the pace-friendly pitch and finished the first day at 127/5. Now on Day 2 of the Test, the Proteas will look to take the lead against the visitors before being all out.

Temba Bavuma and Dale Steyn have added 15 runs together, 13 of which came from Dale Steyn’s bat, who came on as a nightwatchman late in the day. South Africa will hope Steyn could increase his stay in the middle for as long as he can to frustrated Pakistani bowlers. On the other hand, the visitors would believe that he could be the perfect target to start the fall of wickets. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 2.