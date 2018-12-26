South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, SA vs PAK Live Score Online: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat

SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: After trouncing Australia in the ODI series at home, South Africa will return to the whites as they face Pakistan in the first Test at Centurion starting from Wednesday. The hosts have not played Test cricket since defeating Sri Lanka at home in August, and will be eager to carry on the winning run, despite the gap.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are entering after losing a home series against New Zealand, courtesy two major batting collapses. With the visitors not enjoying a good record with the bat against the Proteas in bilateral away series, and their recent struggles in the same department, the pressure will be on Sarfraz Ahmed-led side. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 1.