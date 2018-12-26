South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, SA vs PAK Live Score Online: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, SA vs PAK Live Score Online: Pakistan win toss, elect to bathttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-vs-pakistan-1st-test-day-1-live-cricket-score-sa-vs-pak-live-score-online-5509850/
SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: After trouncing Australia in the ODI series at home, South Africa will return to the whites as they face Pakistan in the first Test at Centurion starting from Wednesday. The hosts have not played Test cricket since defeating Sri Lanka at home in August, and will be eager to carry on the winning run, despite the gap.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are entering after losing a home series against New Zealand, courtesy two major batting collapses. With the visitors not enjoying a good record with the bat against the Proteas in bilateral away series, and their recent struggles in the same department, the pressure will be on Sarfraz Ahmed-led side. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 1st Test Day 1.
TOSS
Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against South Africa.
Build-up
"These honours are great things to achieve and I'll be highly honoured. But when I do, I'll get back to the end of my mark and try and take another one. That's the plan," Dale Steyn on being one wicket away from becoming highest wicket-taker in Tests for South Africa.
"He took 200 wickets in 33 Tests and we know South Africa haven't played a top-quality legspinner in three years. So we have an advantage, we have Yasir Shah, and hopefully they will struggle against him," Sarfraz Ahmed introduces the new leggie.
Injury concerns
PAKISTAN: Mohammad Abbas will miss the Centurion Test due to a shoulder injury. Shadab Khan also unavailable as due to a groin injury.
NEW ZEALAND: Vernon Philander ruled out of Boxing Day Test due to hairline fracture in the thumb. Lungi Ngidi also deemed unfit for Pakistan series after picking up a knee injury.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the first day of the first Test if the Boxing Day Test between South Africa and Pakistan. The Proteas will be returning to the format after a good break and will be eager to continue the winning run. They defeated Australia and Sri Lanka, earlier in the year, and would hope to get off to a similar start against Pakistan.
South Africa (From): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier, Zubayr Hamza, Dane Paterson
Pakistan (From): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the first day of the first Test if the Boxing Day Test between South Africa and Pakistan. The Proteas will be returning to the format after a good break and will be eager to continue the winning run. They defeated Australia and Sri Lanka, earlier in the year, and would hope to get off to a similar start against Pakistan.