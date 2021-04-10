South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match live

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming: After beating South Africa in the ODI series, an upbeat Pakistan will look to continue their winning run when they take on the Proteas in the first T20 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. South Africa have a depleted squad with Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje all leaving for IPL after the second of the three ODIs against Pakistan. Adding more misery is an injury to Temba Bavuma. Reeza Hendricks has also withdrawn on paternity grounds. Hence, skipper Klassen has a tough task at hand.

For Pakistan, it is yet another chance to assert their authority and win their fifth series. Earlier, Opener Fakhar Zaman hit a second successive century to help Pakistan win the deciding one-day international against South Africa by 28 runs and take the series 2-1 on Wednesday. Fakhar made 101 and captain Babar Azam 94 from 82 balls to propel Pakistan to 320-7 batting first at SuperSport Park. South Africa was 292 all out as three players made half-centuries but none converted them to big scores.

When and what time will South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I begin?

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will begin at 6 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Arica: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams