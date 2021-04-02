South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

The three-match ODI series is a part of the 2020-23 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. (FILE)

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series on Friday at Super Sports Park in Centurion. The series is a part of the 2020-23 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. This will be South Africa’s first series in the Super League, while Pakistan are stepping into their second series under this league.

Pakistan will adopt a “modern day” approach in the ODI series against South Africa and look to put 300 plus totals by finishing with a flourish, captain Babar Azam said on Thursday. The Pakistan skipper also talked about maintaining momentum and said his team had been working hard on improving its power hitting capability.

The hosts skipper Temba Bavuma is leading the side for the first time which looks challenging as the team has not played an ODI in last one year.

Details of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI:

When and what time will South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI begin?

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Friday. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be telecasted by Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI can be streamed live on Jio TV and Star Sports Network’s platforms.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Arica: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams