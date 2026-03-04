South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup ​1st Semi-Final Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch SA vs NZ match today?

SA vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup: South Africa face New Zealand in the first semi-final in Kolkata today. (AP Photo)

South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup ​1st Semi-Final Live Cricket Streaming: South Africa and New Zealand will lock horns in yet another highly-anticipated knockout clash in Kolkata today.

Both the Proteas and the Kiwis have had contrasting runs in the competition after finding themselves initially placed in the same group in the first round. South Africa comfortably brushed past Mitchell Santner’s side in Ahmedabad then, chasing down a 176-run target in only 17.1 overs. South Africa have arguably been the most dangerous side in the tournament.

Aiden Markram and Co. trumped all three of their Super 8 rivals, in India, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, New Zealand got through the Super 8s with a solitary win over Sri Lanka and a shared point off a washout against Pakistan. The head-to-head in ICC knockouts are starkly dissimilar, with the Black Caps have beaten South Africa on all three past occasions across the last 15 years. This will be the first time New Zealand and South Africa meet in a T20 World Cup knockout.