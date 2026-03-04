South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup ​1st Semi-Final Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch SA vs NZ match today?

South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup ​1st Semi-Final Live Cricket Streaming Online: Here is how you can follow the first semi-final between SA vs NZ at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMar 4, 2026 09:19 AM IST
SA vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup: South Africa face New Zealand in the first semi-final in Kolkata today. (AP Photo)SA vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup: South Africa face New Zealand in the first semi-final in Kolkata today. (AP Photo)
South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup ​1st Semi-Final Live Cricket Streaming: South Africa and New Zealand will lock horns in yet another highly-anticipated knockout clash in Kolkata today.

Both the Proteas and the Kiwis have had contrasting runs in the competition after finding themselves initially placed in the same group in the first round. South Africa comfortably brushed past Mitchell Santner’s side in Ahmedabad then, chasing down a 176-run target in only 17.1 overs. South Africa have arguably been the most dangerous side in the tournament.

Aiden Markram and Co. trumped all three of their Super 8 rivals, in India, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, New Zealand got through the Super 8s with a solitary win over Sri Lanka and a shared point off a washout against Pakistan. The head-to-head in ICC knockouts are starkly dissimilar, with the Black Caps have beaten South Africa on all three past occasions across the last 15 years. This will be the first time New Zealand and South Africa meet in a T20 World Cup knockout.

Here’s our live streaming guide for the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between South Africa and New Zealand

What Is The Toss Time For South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The toss for South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What time and where is the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, March 4, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How To Watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match In India?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Live Stream South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The live streaming of South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup Squads 

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

 

