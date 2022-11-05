South Africa vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SA vs NED Live

T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming Details: South Africa square-off against Netherlands in their next Twenty20 World Cup match. The two teams will play each other at the Adelaide Oval.

This is the last Super 12 game for the two sides. While SA lost to Pakistan by 33 runs in their last game, the Dutch have lost all their matches.

The pitch will suit batters and a big run-fest is on the cards.

As far as the weather is concerned, it is expected to be sunny and the temperatures will hover around 26°C.

Before all the live action, here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is South Africa vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, November 5.

Where is South Africa vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

South Africa vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at Adelaide Oval.

What time will South Africa vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

South Africa vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 5:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 5 AM

When can I watch South Africa vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad