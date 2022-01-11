South Africa vs India 3rd Test, Weather Forecast: Rain to play spoilsport on Day 1 in Cape Town?

South Africa vs India 3rd Test, Cape Town weather report: South Africa rarely lose at Newlands, but India have made a habit of breaching citadels.

All set for the series decider 💪 The LIVE action to begin in a few hours ⏳#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/EFIoTgBm31 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022

The weather will play a pivotal role in the third Test between South Africa and India. As per the South Africa Weather Service, the forecast for the first session of Day 1 doesn’t look too good. The forecast suggests partly cloudy weather conditions. There is a forecast of showers for the morning on Tuesday. However, the South Africa Weather Service predicts favourable weather for the rest of the five days.

With fit-again Virat Kohli back at helm India will look to go all out against South Africa in the series decider at the Newlands. The record attests: South Africa have lost only five of their 34 games here since readmission.

The extra bounce the surface abets as well as the lateral movement it provides in the first session turbocharged their pacers of the past as well as the contemporary inheritor of their mantle, Kagiso Rabada. Against India, they have been invulnerable here — beating them in three of the five duels.

If Virat Kohli manages to win the series against South Africa, his life as India captain will come to its full circle.

It’s at Cape Town, where four years ago, Virat Kohli embarked on world conquest; it’s where Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut four years ago; it’s where India have twice come tantalisingly close to securing their first series win in South Africa.