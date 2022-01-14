scorecardresearch
Friday, January 14, 2022
South Africa beat India by seven wickets, win series 2-1

India had won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs before the hosts bounced back in Johannesburg with a seven wicket victory.

By: PTI |
January 14, 2022 5:58:38 pm
south africa vs india, sa vs ind, south africa vs india 3rd testSouth Africa beat India by seven wickets to win the third Test and secure the series 2-1. (Twitter/BCCI)

South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win the third Test and secure the series 2-1. Resuming the day 101 for two, South Africa go the job done in 63.3 overs with major contributions coming from Keegan Petersen (82), Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out).

Petersen was the only one dismissed on the day as he played one on to his stumps off Shardul Thakur.

India had won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs before the hosts bounced back in Johannesburg with a seven wicket victory.

The contest was seen as India’s best chance to win their maiden series in South Africa.

Brief Scores:

India: 223 and 198 all out.

South Africa: 210 and 212/3 for 3 in 63.3 overs. (Keegan Petersen 82, Rassie van der Dussen 41 not out; M Shami 1/41, Jasprit Bumrah 1/54).

