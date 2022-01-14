scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read

‘Now that is what u call Protea Fire’: South Africa earn high praise after Cape Town win

South Africa got home surprisingly comfortably and finished on 212-3 soon after lunch on Day 4.

By: Sports Desk |
January 14, 2022 7:48:33 pm
ind vs sa, sa vs ind, india vs south africa, south africa vs india, sports news, indian expressIndian captain Virat Kohli, center, congratulates Rassie van Der Dussen oafter South Africa beat India 2-1 in a test series between in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South Africa won the decisive final Test against top-ranked India by seven wickets Friday to come from behind and clinch the series 2-1. It denied India its first Test series win in South Africa and was an unexpected result considering the strength of the Indian team under captain Virat Kohli, and the relative inexperience of the South African side.

“That people expect us to beat South Africa in South Africa is testimony to how far we’ve come,” said Kohli. “We haven’t done it, that’s the reality. Accept it and come back as better cricketers. You’ve got to credit the opposition where it’s due.”

India was a convincing winner of the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs and that seemed to be a forecast for the series ahead. But the Proteas leveled in Johannesburg with a gutsy fourth-innings run chase and did the same again when it chased down 212 in the decider at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. South Africa got home surprisingly comfortably and finished on 212-3 soon after lunch on Day 4.

In Premium |Rabada vs Kohli duel brings back memories of the classic Tendulkar vs Steyn face-off

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with India’s tactics of not using Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami or Shardul Thakur after Lunch on Day 4. “It was a mystery to me why Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah did not bowl after Lunch. It was almost as if India had decided that they are not going to win this,” Gavaskar said on commentary.

Meanwhile, the Proteas earned plaudits after their resounding win and here are some of the best reactions:

 

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

India will be facing South Africa in the ODI series starting from January 19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2: Bumrah takes 5 as India claim slight edge over Proteas
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 14: Latest News

X