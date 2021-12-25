South Africa vs India 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

A leading man facing unprecedented pressure extending beyond the field, a coach looking to kickstart the stint by shedding his good boy image, and a buoyant pacer primed to breathe fire into the attack against an opposition led by a dogged man ready for tough contests and tougher conversations at home. India’s tour of South Africa is set to be the stage for overarching narratives.

For all its glorious history, India has never won a Test series in South Africa and the chance to change that will be the focus for Virat Kohli’s top-ranked team on a monthlong tour spent in another coronavirus bio-bubble, this time amid the threat of the new omicron variant.

Despite omicron, the three-test series goes ahead, starting on Sunday in Centurion, but with a tightening of virus protocols after South Africa first identified and announced to the world the existence of the highly contagious variant last month.

Here is all you need to know before the 1st Test begins:

Where will the 1st Test between South Africa vs India be held?

The first Test between South Africa vs India will take place at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion.

What time will the 1st Test between South Africa vs India start?

The 1st Test between South Africa vs India will start at 1:30 PM IST on December 26.

Where to watch the live coverage of the 1st Test between South Africa vs India?

The first Test between South Africa vs India will be aired live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen , Rassie van der Dussen , Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.