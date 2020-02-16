Watch: Wonder Woman stops play to spread Coronavirus awareness during SA vs ENG 3rd T20I

A fan dressed up as the Wonder Woman invades the pitch as South African skipper Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn look on. (Twitter/Screengrab) A fan dressed up as the Wonder Woman invades the pitch as South African skipper Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn look on. (Twitter/Screengrab)

A fan dressed up as the Wonder Woman was spotted exchanging masks with South African skipper Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn during the third and final T20I in Centurion on Sunday. The incident happened during England’s 223-run chase, right after the dismissal of opener Jason Roy in the second over.

The pitch invader, who was also wearing a white color mask, ran straight towards de Kock and after a quick chat with the wicketkeeper, she handed him a mask from the bag she was carrying.

Soon Dale Steyn, who didn’t have a great outing with the ball, also joined the conversation and shared a high-five with the intruder. He also got a mask from the invader.

A fan tweeted a video of the incident and wrote: “How to protect your cricketing heroes from the Corona Virus ??”

How to protect your cricketing heroes from the Corona Virus ?? #Coronavirius #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/F7BIuzVPiy — James (@Surreycricfan) February 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, after electing to bat first, impressive batting helped the Proteas post a stiff 222/6 on the board. De Kock and Temba Bavuma set the platform by adding a quick 84 in 7.2 overs, while Heinrich Klassen and David Miller completed the proceedings with their superb knock.

Klassen also completed his second T20I half-century and he took just 25 balls to reach his 50. He was the leading run-scorer from the South African camp and was dismissed on 66 from 33 balls.

In response, England didn’t get off to the ideal start losing Roy early in the mammoth run-chase. However, a steady 91-run partnership for the second wicket between Jonny Bairstow and Jonny Buttler helped the visitors remain in the hunt.

