South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming: England levelled the series on Friday. (Source: Twitter) South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming: England levelled the series on Friday. (Source: Twitter)

SA vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming, South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After England offered South Africa a taste of their own medicine in the second T20I with a last gasp win in Durban, the stage is set for the series decider in Centurion. After losing the Test series and drawing the ODI series, the hosts would be keen to notch up their first series win under the new-look management and new head coach Mark Boucher.

With the Proteas having a good record in Durban, winning four out of five times at the venue, they have the upperhand. But the momentum is with England who levelled the series on Friday after defeating South Africa by two runs.

To get back to winning ways, South Africa may be tempted to bring veteran pacer Dale Steyn back into the mix, with their batting order set to stay same with captain Quinton de Kock leading the charge, scoring 96 runs at a strike-rate of 259.45. On the other hand, England is likely to remain unchanged and will hope that Jason Roy continues his run of form where has amassed a team-high 110 runs. Mark Wood, Tom Curran, and Chris Jordan have bowled decently in the series but their expensive economy rate is still in question.

When is South Africa vs England 3rd T20I?

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Where is South Africa vs England 3rd T20I?

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time is South Africa vs England 3rd T20I?

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will start at 06:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 05:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs England 3rd T20I?

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I live stream South Africa vs England 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd