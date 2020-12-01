South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

England's Jonny Bairstow with South Africa's Quinton de Kock after the match. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With South Africa hosting their first bilateral international series in the Covid-era, it’s England who lead the 3-match T20I series after winning the first two games.

Dawid Malan returned to his home town on Sunday to steer England to a four-wicket win over South Africa in their second Twenty20 international in Paarl as they clinched the three-match series.

Captain Eoin Morgan saw England to victory with a ball to spare as they reached their target having lost six wickets, after South Africa, put in to bat, laboured to 146-6 on a slow pitch.

Malan and Morgan compiled a 51-run partnership to haul England back into the game after a career-best 3-19 spell for home spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had South Africa well-placed to level the series.

Match details:

When is South Africa vs England 3rd T20I being played?

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa.

What time will South Africa vs England 3rd T20I begin?

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will start at 9.30 pm IST.

Which channel will broadcast South Africa vs England 3rd T20I?

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi (India) and Sky Sports Cricket (England).

How to watch South Africa vs England 3rd T20I live online?

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar (India).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd