Sunday, February 16, 2020
South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: SA to bat first at Centurion

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 16, 2020 5:38:40 pm
South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: England look to finish unbeaten in their tour. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: South Africa will take on England in the series decider of the three-match T20I series at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat.

While the Proteas have a good record in Centurion, winning four out of five times at the venue, England have the momentum after levelling the series on Friday with a win over South Africa by two runs. Dale Steyn is expected to make a comeback to give the hosts an edge with Quinton de Kock hopeful of maintaining his blistering form. England, on the other hand, is likely to remain unchanged.

Live Blog

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Score Updates:

Highlights

    17:34 (IST)16 Feb 2020
    SA to bat first

    South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat-

    17:31 (IST)16 Feb 2020
    Head to Head

    Some more numbers-

    17:31 (IST)16 Feb 2020
    KNOW YOUR VENUE

    Here are some Supersport Park insights: 

    Highest team total: 241/6 by SA
     
    Highest individual score: 94 by L Bosman (SA)
     
    Best bowling figures: 5??/6?? runs by Umar Gul (PAK)
    17:26 (IST)16 Feb 2020
    South Africa v England

     
    3rd T20I: SuperSport Park, Centurion
     
    In a neck-and-neck series, both teams have traded jabs with each other, setting up what could potentially be a cracking decider at Centurion’s SuperSport Park. South Africa won the first T20I by one run, England returned the favour by winning the second by two runs. Who will win tonight? Stay tuned for live updates.

    SQUADS:

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen.

    England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.