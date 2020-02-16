South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: SA to bat first at Centurion

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: England look to finish unbeaten in their tour. (Source: Reuters) South Africa vs England 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: England look to finish unbeaten in their tour. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: South Africa will take on England in the series decider of the three-match T20I series at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat.

While the Proteas have a good record in Centurion, winning four out of five times at the venue, England have the momentum after levelling the series on Friday with a win over South Africa by two runs. Dale Steyn is expected to make a comeback to give the hosts an edge with Quinton de Kock hopeful of maintaining his blistering form. England, on the other hand, is likely to remain unchanged.