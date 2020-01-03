South Africa vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Joe Root wins toss, elects to bat

Faf du Plessis’ South Africa opened their account in World Test Championships with a win in the first Test Faf du Plessis’ South Africa opened their account in World Test Championships with a win in the first Test

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first at Newlands, Cape Town. Jofra Archer missed out due to elbow injury. Zak Crawley replaces injured Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Dominic Bess included in the side as well. The Faf du Plessis’ brigade came out on top in the first Test winning it by 107 runs and opening their account in World Test Championships table.

South Africa will be high on confidence after the batting display from middle order in the first Test. Rassie van der Dussen made an impactful debut scoring a half-century in the second innings. Pieter Malan replaces out-of-form Aiden Markram as South Africa’s opener. Malan makes his Test debut. Quinton de Kock will be the one to watch out for after he launched a scathing attack on English bowlers in both innings of the first Test.