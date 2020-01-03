South Africa vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Joe Root wins toss, elects to bat

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first at Newlands, Cape Town. Jofra Archer missed out due to elbow injury. Zak Crawley replaces injured Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Dominic Bess included in the side as well. The Faf du Plessis’ brigade came out on top in the first Test winning it by 107 runs and opening their account in World Test Championships table.
South Africa will be high on confidence after the batting display from middle order in the first Test. Rassie van der Dussen made an impactful debut scoring a half-century in the second innings. Pieter Malan replaces out-of-form Aiden Markram as South Africa’s opener. Malan makes his Test debut. Quinton de Kock will be the one to watch out for after he launched a scathing attack on English bowlers in both innings of the first Test.
Highlights
Pieter Malan replaces an out-of-form Aiden Markram who scored just 66 runs in previous six innings.
ENG XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
SA XI: Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Joe Root wins the toss and elects to bat first.
Jofra Archer will not be playing in the second Test. Archer suffered an elbow injury.
Hello and welcome to South Africa vs England 2nd Test live blog. All eyes will be on Joe Root at the coin toss as several changes are expected in the lineup for Cape Town Test after most of the English squad suffered illness on the tour.