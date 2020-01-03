Follow Us:
Friday, January 03, 2020
South Africa vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Joe Root wins toss, elects to bat

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Quinton de Kock will be the one to watch out for after he launched a scathing attack on English bowlers in both innings of the first Test. 

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 3, 2020 1:45:45 pm
south africa vs england, sa vs eng, sa vs eng live score, sa vs eng 2nd test, sa vs eng 2nd test live score, sa vs eng 2nd test live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, south africa vs england, south africa vs england live score, south africa vs england test live score, south africa vs england live streaming, south africa vs england 2nd test Faf du Plessis’ South Africa opened their account in World Test Championships with a win in the first Test

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first at Newlands, Cape Town. Jofra Archer missed out due to elbow injury. Zak Crawley replaces injured Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Dominic Bess included in the side as well. The Faf du Plessis’ brigade came out on top in the first Test winning it by 107 runs and opening their account in World Test Championships table.

South Africa will be high on confidence after the batting display from middle order in the first Test. Rassie van der Dussen made an impactful debut scoring a half-century in the second innings. Pieter Malan replaces out-of-form Aiden Markram as South Africa’s opener. Malan makes his Test debut. Quinton de Kock will be the one to watch out for after he launched a scathing attack on English bowlers in both innings of the first Test.

Live Blog

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Updates:

Highlights

    13:45 (IST)03 Jan 2020
    Malan makes debut

    Pieter Malan replaces an out-of-form Aiden Markram who scored just 66 runs in previous six innings. 

    13:35 (IST)03 Jan 2020
    Playing XIs:

    ENG XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

    SA XI: Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

    13:32 (IST)03 Jan 2020
    Toss update

    Joe Root wins the toss and elects to bat first. 

    13:25 (IST)03 Jan 2020
    No Jofra Archer

    Jofra Archer will not be playing in the second Test. Archer suffered an elbow injury. 

    13:01 (IST)03 Jan 2020
    England's chance for comeback

    Hello and welcome to South Africa vs England 2nd Test live blog. All eyes will be on Joe Root at the coin toss as several changes are expected in the lineup for Cape Town Test after most of the English squad suffered illness on the tour. 

    Squads:

    South Africa: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Keegan Petersen

    England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope

