South Africa vs England 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Proteas look to take an unassailable lead.

SA vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming, South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After South Africa drew first blood in a thriller of a first T20I where they won by just a single run, England will be looking to bounce back in the second T20I on Friday.

South Africa would look to maintain their momentum and their head-to-head record against England at home in T20Is, and look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Although, they required Lungi Ngidi to take two wickets in the final over to stop England from chasing the target of 178, Mark Boucher’s team is in fine form with both bat and ball.

Jason Roy’s 70 and Eoin Morgan’s 52 went in vain, but England will hope to bounce back with the possible inclusions of Sam Curran and Saqib Mahmood in the lineup. On the other hand, Proteas’ JJ Smuts might be replaced as he went for 22 runs in the only over he bowled in the first T20I.

When is South Africa vs England 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will be played on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Where is South Africa vs England 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

What time is South Africa vs England 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will start at 09:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs England 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I live stream South Africa vs England 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

