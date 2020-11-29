South Africa vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Lungi Ngidi chases the ball while Jonny Bairstow makes the run during a T20 cricket match between South Africa and England in Cape Town South Africa, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Jonny Bairstow brought England home with an unbeaten 86 from 48 balls against South Africa to win the first Twenty20 by five wickets on Friday. Bairstow won it with back-to-back boundaries, a four and then a big six over wide long-on, to take England to 183-5 and past South Africa’s 179-6 with four balls to spare.

England was behind the game through most of its chase despite Bairstow’s boundary hitting until the 17th over, when Bairstow and captain Eoin Morgan plundered 28 off left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks.

Morgan fell for 12 in the next over to a catch at midwicket off Lungi Ngidi but England kept its head, and Bairstow kept smashing boundaries, after being given the opening. Bairstow hit nine fours and four sixes and was England’s match-winner after being shifted from opener to No. 4 to give Jos Buttler a chance at the top of the order.

Sam Curran, who took 3-28 with the ball to lead England’s bowling attack, helped out with the bat with a six of his own right at the end, and was 7 not out.

Match details:

When is South Africa vs England 2nd T20I being played?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday at Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa.

What time will South Africa vs England 2nd T20I begin?

The South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will start at 6 pm IST.

Which channel will broadcast South Africa vs England 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi (India) and Sky Sports Cricket (England).

How to watch South Africa vs England 2nd T20I live online?

The South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar (India).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd