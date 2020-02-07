South Africa vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When, where and how to watch?

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The hosts will hope to double the pain. (Source: Twitter) South Africa vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The hosts will hope to double the pain. (Source: Twitter)

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming, South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After the hosts provided a bright start to the ODI series with a seven-wicket victory in the opener, South Africa will take on England in the second ODI on Saturday. After losing the Test series, Quinton de Kock’s side have started brightly to their white-ball cricket, and will hope to double the pain for a second successive time.

de Kock is in fine form after a match-winning century with Temba Bavuma flashing his blade well too. England, on the other hand, have their own miseries as Jofra Archer was recently ruled out for three months with a right elbow stress fracture. The visitors don’t have the talismanic Ben Stokes in the series too.

When is South Africa vs England 2nd ODI?

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Where is South Africa vs England 2nd ODI taking place?

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

When does South Africa vs England 2nd ODI start?

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs England 2nd ODI?

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I live stream South Africa vs England 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of South Africa vs England 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Saqib Mahmood

