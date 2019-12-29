South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Updates: Burns, Denly resume chase

South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: England’s Rory Burns in action. (Source: Reuters) South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: England’s Rory Burns in action. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG), 1st Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With nine wickets in hand, England will start the fourth day fo the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Set a huge target of 376 to win, England produced a great display in the third session of Day 3 on Saturday with Rory Burns starring with an unbeaten 77 from 117 balls. England are 121/1, needing 255 more runs to win, but will worry about the fitness of the likes of Joe Root and Jos Buttler. Earlier, the South African batsmen frustrated England through most of the first two sessions, with debutant Rassie van der Dussen making 51 and tailender Anrich Nortje especially annoying the English pacemen with a career-best 40.