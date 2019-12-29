South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Updates: Burns, Denly resume chase

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG), 1st Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With nine wickets in hand, England will start the fourth day fo the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.
Set a huge target of 376 to win, England produced a great display in the third session of Day 3 on Saturday with Rory Burns starring with an unbeaten 77 from 117 balls. England are 121/1, needing 255 more runs to win, but will worry about the fitness of the likes of Joe Root and Jos Buttler. Earlier, the South African batsmen frustrated England through most of the first two sessions, with debutant Rassie van der Dussen making 51 and tailender Anrich Nortje especially annoying the English pacemen with a career-best 40.
Highlights
Rory Burns and Joe Denly have resumed the chase on Day 4, with Vernon Philander starting the proceedings. With nine wickets in hand and 255 runs to win, it might seem an easy task, but England still have a lot to do. They're chasing 125 more than the highest chased total in Centurion. If they manage to chase 376, it would be England's highest ever Test chase in history. ENG are 125/1.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of what could be the decisive day of the first Test between South Africa and England. While South Africa need nine more wickets to win, England need 255 runs. Stay tuned!