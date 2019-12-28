South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score Updates: SA lead by 175 runs

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG), 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa will resume their second innings on the third day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on 72/4, with Rassie van der Dussen (17) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (4) at the crease.
After getting all-out for 284 in the first innings, South Africa bowled England out for 181 in their first innings later in Day 2 and built up a significant 175-run lead at stumps. England did their best to restrict the top-order of the Proteas batsmen with Jofra Archer picking up the vital wickets of Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis.
Highlights
