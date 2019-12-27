South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 2, Highlights: SA lead by 175 runs

South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: England took 4 wickets in the last session of Day 2. (Source: AP Photo) South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: England took 4 wickets in the last session of Day 2. (Source: AP Photo)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG). 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: South Africa have a lead of 175 runs at the end of Day 2 at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday, with England’s first innings lasting less than a day. South Africa bowled England out for 181 after having ended their first innings at 284 on the morning of Day 2.

When Day 3 starts on Saturday, Rassie van der Dussen (17*) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (4*) will resume the Proteas innings, with the team’s score at 72/4.