South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 2, Highlights: SA lead by 175 runs

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG). 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: South Africa have a lead of 175 runs at the end of Day 2 at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday, with England’s first innings lasting less than a day. South Africa bowled England out for 181 after having ended their first innings at 284 on the morning of Day 2.
When Day 3 starts on Saturday, Rassie van der Dussen (17*) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (4*) will resume the Proteas innings, with the team’s score at 72/4.
Stumps. Nortje survives. South Africa get home without further loss of wickets. Their score at the end of the day 72/4, with their lead having swelled to 175. With De Kock still to come, South Africa will be hoping to add another 150-200 runs tomorrow to their total when play resumes on Day 3.
Archer bowls three consecutive beamers! Nortje ducks for his life on all three occasions. Umpires have a word with Archer. 2 no balls signalled in that over. This is dangerous territory. South Africa would not want Archer to bowl too many overs today. SA 72/4, lead by 175.
Nightwatchman time! Faf du Plessis's counter attacking innings comes to an end. Nortje comes out to join Van der Dussen with minutes left to play. South Africa lose their 4th wicket. Their score 62/4, their lead 165.
South Africa also lose wickets in the last hour of play on Day 2. 32/3 after 10 overs. Their lead has stretched to 135. Du Plessis and Van der Dussen in the middle now, trying to see the innings through till the end of the day.
England's first innings is over. Well, we didn't have to wait long for that. Archer is bowled as the last wicket falls. Emngland are all out for 181. South Africa register a 103-run lead in the first innings. They will build on that as the second innings starts in a bit. Around an hour's worth of play left today. Unless England can produce a wicket rush in this next hour, SA are overwhelming favourites at the moment.
The wickets continue to tumble in the third session. Buttler and Curran leave without troubling the scorers much after the restart. And now it's Broad's turn to offer an easy catch to gully. Groundhog Day for England! 181/9, trail SA by 103 runs
End of session 2. Buttler and Curran, on 6 and 7 respectively, take England to the end of the second session. At this stage, it looks as if England will struggle to make their innings last as long as one whole day. They still trail SA by 127 runs.
After a long resistance, Ben Stokes falls for 35. South Africa continue to make inroads in the second session. Denly fell for 50. Bairstow followed soon after. And now it is Stokes who goes. England find themselves in trouble on Day 2 with 134 runs still to get to draw level in the first innings. Sam Curran comes in at No.8. ENG 150/6
After Joe Denly (42*) was keeping the rhythm with his occasional fours in each over, Ben Stokes (11*) has finally come to his own and has hit a wonderful pull-shot for a boundary, and then another to mid-on in another Rabada over. They have fast-tracked to a 32-run partnership as quick as slow as it looked. ENG are 102/3.
A sprightly start from England in the second session where they hit two boundaries to Kagiso Rabada is brought to an end by Vernon Philander. He forces Joe Root to again get a nick off his bat, and it's collected by Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. Just when the partnership had grown to 55, England falter again. The batsman departs for 29. ENG are 70/3.
South Africa should be happy with that session although Joe Root (23*) and Joe Denly (17*) have quietly put up a valiant 45-run partnership. Although Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada notched up the openers, the likes of Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje haven't been fruitful. ENG are 60/2 at lunch.
Ever since the arrival of the captain Joe Root (19*), England have somewhat gained stability. While Joe Denly (3*) is keeping himself alive on the other side, Root is hitting the likes of Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius for boundaries. ENG are 42/2.
South Africa have started exceptionally well here, as this time it's Kagiso Rabada who gets a wicket. A brilliant delivery to Dominic Sibley and after another has-to-poke moment, Quinton de Kock catches safely behind the wicket. He departs for 4. ENG are 15/2.
After another boundary to Kagiso Rabada in the previous over, Rory Burns is shown the door by Vernon Philander on the first ball of the fourth over. Slight edge and into the hands of Quinton de Kock. The batsman departs for 9. ENG are 11/1.
Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley are at the crease for England. Kagiso Rabada has opened the attack, and in style with a first-ball caught behind appeal. He follows it up with two no balls as Burns hits him for a four on a yorker. ENG are 6/0.
Stuart Broad dismisses Vernon Philander after he hit him for a four in the first ball of the over. He dupes Philander to get a nick off the bat, and the batsman is caught behind by Jos Buttler. While the veteran leaves for a decent 35, SA end their innings on 284.
Stuart Broad starts the day bowling to Anrich Nortje, who defends himself well for two balls. And then in the next over, Vernon Philander scores the first run of the day by taking a single off Sam Curran, and retains his strike. SA are 278/9.
South Africa's first Test against England in Centurion, where the hosts are playing their first match under their new head coach Mark Boucher. In their first innings, South Africa are on 277/9 helped by Quinton de Kock's 95 on Day 1.