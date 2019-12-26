South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 1, Highlights: Quinton de Kock saves day for hosts

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: South Africa ended the first day of the first Test of the series on 277/9 after England’s pace attack notched up all of the wickets of the day. After the fall of the top-order, Quinton de Kock stabilised Mark Boucher’s ship with an excellent 95-run knock.
England started brilliantly, as James Anderson scalped the first wicket of the day with his first ball of his 150th Test appearance with the dismissal of Dean Elgar. Faf du Plessis tried to be the fulcrum for a while, but Sam Curran proved to be too much for the hosts as he ended with his career best 4/57. Stuart Broad scalped three, and Jofra Archer dismissed Keshav Maharaj in the third session. Vernon Philander finished the day for the Proteas on 28*.
Highlights
Stuart Broad bowls a beauty to dislodge the bails of Kagiso Rabada, and with the ninth wicket of the day, the umpire decides to call it a day. The batsman departs for 12, while Vernon Philander finishes the day on 28*. Sam Curran remains the star of the day with a brilliant 4/57, while Quinton de Kock saved the hosts from blushes with his 95-run knock. SA end the day on 277/9.
Jofra Archer gets the first wicket of his day and finally it's relief for him. England have implemented their strategy yet again, forcing the batsmen to get edges and get caught in the slips. And this time, Ben Stokes catches Keshav Maharaj to dismiss him. He leaves for 6. SA are 252/8.
Sam Curran is having the day of his life! He bowls an outstanding outswinger and Quinton de Kock falls for it and nicks it behind to Jos Buttler. Heartbreak for the South African as he falls for 95. He hit 14 boundaries. Next up, Keshav Maharaj. SA are 254/7.
Although England were on the frontfoot after the dismissal of Dwaine Pretorius, South Africa have stabilised their ship again. Quinton de Kock (79*) and Vernon Philander (5*) have partnered each other for 18 runs in their eight overs already, and the former is looking to get his sixth Test hundred. SA are 217/6.
Breakthrough for England! And it's the same combination again, Sam Curran and Joe Root to dismiss Dwaine Pretorius. He departs for 33. Vernon Philander is on his place now. SA are 198/6.
End of second session. De Kock and Pretorius take the SA total to 187/5 with some counter-attacking cricket towards the end of the session. This 6th wicket partnership has gotten SA out of a hole on this first day. De Kock on 64, Pretorius on 25. SA are 187/5.
Right after the 50-run partnership because of Dwaine Pretorius' (15*) boundary off James Anderson, Quinton de Kock (50*) brings up his 18th Test half-century and what an innings it has been. 45 balls and nine boundaries. South Africa seem to be back on track, and their sixth-wicket partnership has to stay if they are to put up a challenging total. SA are 162/5.
Well, after such a disappointment early on, have South Africa finally found their match-turning partnership in Quinton de Kock (36*) and Dwaine Pretorius (10*)? After three boundaries in two overs from the wicketkeeper who has a strike-rate above 100, Pretorius hits Joe Root for an almighty six. 25 runs from the last three overs. SA are 143/5.
Things are getting worse from bad for the hosts now, as their captain Faf du Plessis falls now. Stuart Broad bags his second of the day as he forces the edge of the bat of the captain, and is caught by the visiting captain, Joe Root. The batsman departs for 29. Another debutant, Dwaine Pretorius is on his way. SA are 111/5.
And the debutant's resilience comes to an end as Sam Curran dismisses Rassie van der Dussen for 6. In his second spell, he delivers an away angler and the batsman edges it directly to Joe Root. Time for Quinton de Kock to arrive. SA are 97/4.
South Africa have had a crackling start in the second session now, getting 10 runs off Jofra Archer and it is all the doing of the brilliance of Faf du Plessis. A two from the first ball, a boundary on the next and then another to mid-on on the fourth delivery. He is on 24* now, as SA are 89/3.
Alongwith the captain, Rassie van der Dussen has shown some resilience to the ever-growing England bowling attack. After hitting Stuart Broad for a boundary, van der Dussen and du Plessis went quite for the next two overs, after which the umpires decided to call it the end of the first session. SA are 79/3.
Hamza departs for 39 before Lunch as South Africa are 71/3. He's caught behind off the bowling of Broad by Stokes at second slip. Next in is the debutant - Rassie van der Dussen
It's been tough going in the middle for the Proteas. The bowlers have been relentless with the ball and their probing lines and lengths. SA are 39/2
Sam Curran got Aiden Markram out. A low catch taken by Jonny Bairstow!! Another soft dismissal. Curran strikes in his first over. He has this knack of picking wickets where the batsman is least expected to get out. Markram flicks it uppishly and picks out Bairstow at mid-wicket, just managed to carry to him. Markram made 20 (23). SA 32/2 in 10 Overs.
What a start to the Boxing Day Test! Playing his 150th match, James Anderson strikes in the first ball as opener Dean Elgar departs for a duck. He's out caught for 0, it's a strangle down the leg side. Hamza comes in Elgar's place at No. 3
Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius make their Test debuts today
Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
England skipper Joe Root wins toss, opt to bowl first against South Africa. James Anderson completes 150 Test caps
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st of the four Test matches as South Africa host England in Centurion in hope of ending a rather bad year on a positive note. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here