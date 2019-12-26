South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 1, Highlights: Quinton de Kock saves day for hosts

James Anderson celebrates after Dean Elgar’s dismissal. (Source: Reuters) James Anderson celebrates after Dean Elgar’s dismissal. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: South Africa ended the first day of the first Test of the series on 277/9 after England’s pace attack notched up all of the wickets of the day. After the fall of the top-order, Quinton de Kock stabilised Mark Boucher’s ship with an excellent 95-run knock.

England started brilliantly, as James Anderson scalped the first wicket of the day with his first ball of his 150th Test appearance with the dismissal of Dean Elgar. Faf du Plessis tried to be the fulcrum for a while, but Sam Curran proved to be too much for the hosts as he ended with his career best 4/57. Stuart Broad scalped three, and Jofra Archer dismissed Keshav Maharaj in the third session. Vernon Philander finished the day for the Proteas on 28*.