South Africa vs England 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

South Africa vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: The hosts have their hopes on in-form batsmen. (Source: File Photo) South Africa vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: The hosts have their hopes on in-form batsmen. (Source: File Photo)

SA vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming, South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After drawing the ODI series 1-1, South Africa and England will again go at one another in the first of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday.

Ever since the appointment of head coach Mark Boucher, the Proteas have had a topsy-turvy campaign both in their Test and ODI series where they managed to win the openers, but ended up not maintaining their momentum. Now, the Quinton de Kock-captained side will hope to ride on the confidence of having beaten the visitors four times out of five T20I matches on home soil.

While de Kock won the Player of the Series in the ODIs with 187 runs at 62.33, South Africa also have David Miller and Temba Bavuma in fine song. The hosts may field both specialist spinners, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin, keeping in mind England’s vulnerability against spin.

On the other hand, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler should open, with Dawid Malan still fresh from the three T20 tons in 2019. Ben Stokes and the Curran brothers will look to have an impact both with the bat and ball.

WEATHER AND PITCH REPORT:

East London has hosted just two T20Is so far which has seen an average score of around 165. Since it’s a night match, dew is likely to play a part in the proceedings, so the team winning the toss might opt to bat second. The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius with the humidity in the 70s.

When is South Africa vs England 1st T20I?

South Africa vs England 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Where is South Africa vs England 1st T20I?

South Africa vs England 1st T20I will be played at Buffalo Park in East London.

What time is South Africa vs England 1st T20I?

South Africa vs England 1st T20I will start at 09:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs England 1st T20I?

South Africa vs England 1st T20I will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I live stream South Africa vs England 1st T20I?

The live streaming of South Africa vs England 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd