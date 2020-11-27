South Africa vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Quinton de Kock's team are set to take on England in the first of three T20Is, which are to be followed by three ODIs. (CSA)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In their bid to return to international cricket after a long halt caused by Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa are hosting England in the first T20I of the three-match series at Cape Town on Friday. 36 matches have been played since England and West Indies brought the game back in Southampton on July 8, none of those has featured South Africa. Quinton De Kock and Eoin Morgan will be leading their sides in both T20s and ODIs.

Morgan’s men will start as favourites. and Proteas will hope the energy they have conserved while being locked down all these months will boost their chances. But that’s not the way these things tend to pan out. Even so, right now just getting onto the field will feel like winning for the home side.

Probable XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Match details:

When is South Africa vs England 1st T20 being played?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20 will be played on Friday at Cape Town.

What time will South Africa vs England 1st T20 begin?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20 will start at 09:30 PM (IST) and 04:00 PM (GMT).

Which channel will broadcast South Africa vs England 1st T20?

South Africa vs England 1st T20 will be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi (India) and Sky Sports Cricket (England).

How to watch South Africa vs England 1st T20 live online?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20 will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar (India).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd