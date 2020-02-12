Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
South Africa vs England 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: SA aim to draw first blood

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Dale Steyn is likely to make an appearance against the visitors in preparation for the upcoming World T20.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 12, 2020 8:59:57 pm
South Africa vs England 1st T20I Live Score Updates: The hosts are yet to win a series against England this tour. (Source: File Photo)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After England drew the ODI series on the Pink Day, South Africa will now take on the visitors hoping to start afresh in the first of the three-match T20I series in Buffalo Park, East London on Wednesday.

Although the Proteas have lost the Test series and drew the ODI series, there have been improvements in various departments under the new-look administration. Captain Quinton de Kock is in fine form, winning the Player of the Series, and supporting him with the bat are Temba Bavuma and David Miller. Dale Steyn will pair up with Lungi Ngidi to inflict pain on the England batting order, which will have the returning Ben Stokes. Dawid Malan will hope to continue his three-century hitting form of 2019 into the new decade for Eoin Morgan’s side.

Live Blog

South Africa vs England 1st T20I LIVE Updates:

Highlights

    20:59 (IST)12 Feb 2020
    South Africa vs England: Hello and Welcome

    South Africa have been going through a rough patch for a while. However, a young Protean side showed some promise in the recently-concluded ODI series versus the 50-over World Champions, England, with the series being shared 1-1. The Quinton de Kock-led limited-overs set-up will look to build on the good work in the three-match T20I rubber against the formidable England team in the first T220I in East London today. Stay tuned for live action 

    SQUADS:-

     

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen.

    England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.