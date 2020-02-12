South Africa vs England 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: SA aim to draw first blood

South Africa vs England 1st T20I Live Score Updates: The hosts are yet to win a series against England this tour. (Source: File Photo) South Africa vs England 1st T20I Live Score Updates: The hosts are yet to win a series against England this tour. (Source: File Photo)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After England drew the ODI series on the Pink Day, South Africa will now take on the visitors hoping to start afresh in the first of the three-match T20I series in Buffalo Park, East London on Wednesday.

Although the Proteas have lost the Test series and drew the ODI series, there have been improvements in various departments under the new-look administration. Captain Quinton de Kock is in fine form, winning the Player of the Series, and supporting him with the bat are Temba Bavuma and David Miller. Dale Steyn will pair up with Lungi Ngidi to inflict pain on the England batting order, which will have the returning Ben Stokes. Dawid Malan will hope to continue his three-century hitting form of 2019 into the new decade for Eoin Morgan’s side.