LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad set for first game as SA face CAN; Toss, Playing XI update

South Africa vs Canada Live Cricket Score, SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates: South Africa would need to raise their recent form to challenge for the title as they open their T20 World Cup campaign against Canada, a team short on match practice but looking to make a strong impression, here on Monday. South Africa have only managed to win 12 out of the 32 games they have played since losing the 2024 T20 World Cup final to India in June 2024. However, they now do have the emboldened belief of winning a world title, having ended the trophy drought with the World Test Championships triumph last year.

South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch here

Canada, on the other hand, have not played much high quality cricket in the last four months. They would be playing their second successive T20 World Cup with 23-year-old Dilpreet Bajwa taking over captaincy from Nicholas Kirton. They went unbeaten through this cycle’s qualification, winning all six of their Americas Regional contests, including the final.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Tristan Stubbs, Kwena Maphaka

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker

Live Updates Feb 9, 2026 05:32 PM IST South Africa vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Markram won't take CAN lightly "You look at the games that have already happened, upsets in previous World Cups have happened and the gap between the associate nations now and the other countries has become a lot smaller. We've seen it even now at the start of this World Cup, there's been some close ones and games could have swung either way or it was on a bit of a knife's edge and I think that on its own is actually quite exciting to watch." SA captain Aiden Markram will surely be one watchful skip when he takes the field tonight. Feb 9, 2026 05:26 PM IST South Africa vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: D - the group of death While one wouldn't want to discount the presence of UAE and Canada, Group D has been tagged early as the group of death this World Cup with three heavyweights in South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan lined up in the pool. The opening game in the group between NZ and AFG nearly showed us why when the Kiwis nearly lost the plot against Rashid Khan's men. Afghanistan had succeeded in beating New Zealand two years ago before famously rampaging their way through to the semi-finals. Feb 9, 2026 05:16 PM IST South Africa vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten run It would be slightly surprising to note that Canada are on an eight-match unbeaten run in T20Is. However, those games date back to June 2025. With almost no high-octane competition for over a semester, Canada could appear under-cooked as a side this tournament. They had also lost the warm-up games but Dilpreet Bajwa's men had a near-dream run in 2025 back in their region. Canada had won 13 of their 17 games in total last year, but facing the Proteas at the world's largest cricket stadium tonight will be a different kettle of fish altogether. Feb 9, 2026 05:06 PM IST South Africa vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Watch out for the Yuvraj! There is a Yuvi in the making in the Canada side. His dad adored India's first T20I superstar, Yuvraj Singh, back in the day and decided to name his son after him. Yuvraj Samra enters the T20 World Cup on the back of an impressive profile for Canada. Despite being the youngest member of Canada’s 15-man squad at just 19, Samra has quickly become an indispensable asset. His aggressive approach is backed by some serious numbers: he has already cleared the ropes 27 times in 16 T20Is and maintains a formidable career strike rate of 160.72. While Canada dropped both of their recent warm-up matches, Samra’s 33 off 23 balls against Italy provided a tinge of his ball-striking ability. Feb 9, 2026 05:00 PM IST South Africa vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: QdK resurgence! Quinton de Kock's international return began on a fine note late last year when he went on a tear in the ODI series in Pakistan. He glimpsed a bit of that form in India even as the Proteas fell on the wrong side of the results in the white-ball legs. de Kock then unleashed his absolute best during the T20I series against the West Indies, smashing his second T20I ton in a blistering 220-plus chase back home. He could well light up Ahmedabad if he gets in the groove tonight. pic.twitter.com/VvSH2uiTEa

— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) Batters Unleashed! 💥 #theproteas show off their power and precision as they gear up for their first game of the #t20worldcup . 🏏🇿🇦 #unbreakable — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 9, 2026 Feb 9, 2026 04:48 PM IST South Africa vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: The underdogs flavour! If the 48 hours have been anything to go by, one cannot rule out upsets at any cost in any contest over the next 12 days of group-stage action. There is ample evidence by now to take the unknown quite lightly in this tournament. We have some heavyweights to concur. Pakistan nearly blew up a 148-run chase in the opening contest against the Netherlands. On the same evening, India's belligerent batting group lost the plot against the USA, only to be saved by their stoic captain. On Sunday, England huffed and puffed at the Wankhede as they braved off an epic fight from Nepal, only eking out a four-run victory. Feb 9, 2026 04:43 PM IST South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score: Canada squad Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker Feb 9, 2026 04:43 PM IST South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score: South Africa squad Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Tristan Stubbs, Kwena Maphaka Feb 9, 2026 04:25 PM IST South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome! The underdogs have given the bigwigs some serious cause for worry in these opening exchanges of the T20 World Cup. Can Canada do the same today? South Africa, for the record, haven't exactly been at their best in the leadup to this tournament. But underestimate them at your own peril. Stay tuned for more updates.