South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Covers back after toss, SA opt to bat

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: South Africa will be praying to the rain gods on Wednesday when they take on Bangladesh in Sydney. The Proteas were pretty unlucky in their last match against Zimbabwe when Quinton de Kock played a blistering innings to almost put them on the brink of victory, only for the rain to intervene and save Zimbabwe’s skin.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, got through their last match by edging a game Netherlands by 9 runs. They were at one point 76/5 against the Dutch bowling attack and they’ll be wary of a South Africa pace battery which will be firing on all cylinders.

Follow SA vs BAN live score & updates from Sydney below.