South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Covers back after toss, SA opt to bat

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: South Africa will be praying to the rain gods on Wednesday when they take on Bangladesh in Sydney. The Proteas were pretty unlucky in their last match against Zimbabwe when Quinton de Kock played a blistering innings to almost put them on the brink of victory, only for the rain to intervene and save Zimbabwe’s skin.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, got through their last match by edging a game Netherlands by 9 runs. They were at one point 76/5 against the Dutch bowling attack and they’ll be wary of a South Africa pace battery which will be firing on all cylinders.
Follow SA vs BAN live score & updates from Sydney below.
Hey folks, the usual guest at the World Cup is back. The covers are up again. There was a slight drizzle when the toss was happening.
South Africa’s openers in the Powerplay. David Miller against spinners. Bangladesh top order vs South Africa’s pace attack.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Bangladesh find themselves leading Group 2 in the Super 12 stage after the first round of games. A nine-run win over the Netherlands gave them a Net Run Rate advantage (+0.450) over India (+0.050), who also grabbed two points from their first match.
Meanwhile, South Africa were only 13 runs away from a win against Zimbabwe when rain ended proceedings in Hobart. As a result, the Proteas currently lie third in the standings with one point.
Stay tuned as we take you through the game.