South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st Test: How to watch SA vs AUS match?

SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming: South Africa face Australia in Durban from Friday. (Cricket Australia)

In a mouth-watering contest between the two dominant Test nations, Australia ​play their first Test in South Africa since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal when they ‌start a three-match series in Durban on Friday, with the visitors unlikely to face more than a few heckles over the incident that rocked the sport eight years ago.

Temba Bavuma’s men, the reigning World Test Championship, had trumped Pat Cummins and Co. at the final summit in England last year. The two sides continue to dominate the WTC standings in this cycle as well and the series scoreline in the rainbow nation will go a long way in deciding the finalists of the current cycle.