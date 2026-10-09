South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st Test: How to watch SA vs AUS match?

Here's the live-streaming details for the first South Africa vs Australia Test, set to be played in Kingsmead, Durban from Friday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readOct 9, 2026 10:58 AM IST
SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming: South Africa face Australia in Durban from Friday. (Cricket Australia)SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming: South Africa face Australia in Durban from Friday. (Cricket Australia)
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In a mouth-watering contest between the two dominant Test nations, Australia ​play their first Test in South Africa since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal when they ‌start a three-match series in Durban on Friday, with the visitors unlikely to face more than a few heckles over the incident that rocked the sport eight years ago.

Temba Bavuma’s men, the reigning World Test Championship, had trumped Pat Cummins and Co. at the final summit in England last year. The two sides continue to dominate the WTC standings in this cycle as well and the series scoreline in the rainbow nation will go a long way in deciding the finalists of the current cycle.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test livestreaming details

When and Where Will the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Take Place?

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The 1st Test match between South Africa vs Australia will be played at Kingsmead in Durban from Friday, October 9.

What Time Will South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Begin?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Australia 1st Test?

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The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be telecast live on the Eurosport Network’s television channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Online in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st Testwill be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 1:30 PM onwards.

Australia vs South Africa Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Paterson, Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman
South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Nic Maddinson, Alex Carey(w), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Neser, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly

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