South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st Test: How to watch SA vs AUS match?

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In a mouth-watering contest between the two dominant Test nations, Australia play their first Test in South Africa since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal when they start a three-match series in Durban on Friday, with the visitors unlikely to face more than a few heckles over the incident that rocked the sport eight years ago.
Temba Bavuma’s men, the reigning World Test Championship, had trumped Pat Cummins and Co. at the final summit in England last year. The two sides continue to dominate the WTC standings in this cycle as well and the series scoreline in the rainbow nation will go a long way in deciding the finalists of the current cycle.
When and Where Will the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Take Place?
The 1st Test match between South Africa vs Australia will be played at Kingsmead in Durban from Friday, October 9.
What Time Will South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Begin?
The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Australia 1st Test?
The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be telecast live on the Eurosport Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Online in India?
The South Africa vs Australia 1st Testwill be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 1:30 PM onwards.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.