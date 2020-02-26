South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where is the match?

South Africa will take on Australia in the third and final T20I in Cape Town. (AP Photo) South Africa will take on Australia in the third and final T20I in Cape Town. (AP Photo)

South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With the series at stake, both South Africa and Australia would look to bring their ‘A’ game in the third and final T20I in Cape Town on Wednesday. The match will also see former Aussie skipper Steve Smith and swashbuckling opener David Warner return to Newlands for the first time since their suspension. The duo along with Cameron Bancroft were suspended by Cricket Australia for their role in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match played at this venue.

Aaron Finch-led Australia kicked-off the proceedings on a resounding note as they went to win the opening clash by 107 runs. The hosts bounced back in the following encounter and now with the series squared at 1-1, the fans can expect a great contest in the finale.

When is the 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia?

The 3rd T2OI between South Africa and Australia will be played on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Where is the 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia being played?

The 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia will be played at Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia start?

The 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia will start at 09:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia?

The 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I live stream the 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia will be available on SonyLIV. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at IndianExpress.com.

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, D Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson

