South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Series finale at Newlands

South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: South Africa and Australia will play the third and final T20I at Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With the series leveled at 1-1, both South Africa and Australia would look to outplay each other in the third and final T20I in Cape Town on Wednesday. Australia kicked off the proceedings with a comprehensive 107-run win but the hosts bounced back in the following encounter.

Both the teams have plenty of questions to answer. For the visitors’ things at the top of the order look solid but the middle order isn’t quite as seasoned and can be susceptible under pressure, which was evident in the previous encounter. South Africa, on the other hand, are also going through the same crisis. However, Rassie van der Dussen played a handy knock coming at no 4 in the previous match and the hosts would be hoping for a similar show in Cape Town today.