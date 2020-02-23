South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When, where and how to watch SA vs AUS?

Quinton de Kock was undone by a brilliant delivery by Mitchell Starc in the first T20I (Source: Reuters) Quinton de Kock was undone by a brilliant delivery by Mitchell Starc in the first T20I (Source: Reuters)

After a humiliating defeat by 107 runs in the first T20I, Quinton de Kock-led South Africa will look to even the scores in the second T20I. Temba Bavuma is expected to return in the playing XI if he recovers from the hamstring injury. Bavuma was exceptional against England in the T20I series. Ashton Agar was the star of the series opener with a five-wicket haul including a hat-trick. South Africa batsmen may look to attack the left-arm spinner as they take the field in the must-win clash. The weather forecast for the second T20I does not look threatening at all. However, the cloud cover may favour fast bowlers.

When is South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will be played at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

What time is South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will start at 06:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 05:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I live stream South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will be available on SonyLIV. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at IndianExpress.com.

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, D Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd