South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Proteas aim to bounce back after Wanderers horror

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Online Updates: South Africa’s bowler Tabraiz Shamsi, left, jumps as he attempts a catch off his own bowling. (AP) South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Online Updates: South Africa’s bowler Tabraiz Shamsi, left, jumps as he attempts a catch off his own bowling. (AP)

South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Ashton Agar starred with the ball for Australia in the first T20I of the three-T20I series at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg with a five-wicket haul including a hat-trick. The South African batting lineup looked weak in the run chase as they were bundled out for 89, their lowest total in the format.

Steve Smith, back in South Africa for the first time since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, top-scored with 45 for Australia, who made 196 for six after being sent in. On the other hand, David Warner got out off the second ball he faced in the first over of the innings bowled by veteran Dale Steyn.