Follow Us:
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Must Read
Live now

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Proteas aim to bounce back after Wanderers horror

South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Ashton Agar starred with the ball in the first T20I with a five-wicket haul

By: Sports Desk | Published: February 23, 2020 5:06:32 pm
South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Online Updates: South Africa’s bowler Tabraiz Shamsi, left, jumps as he attempts a catch off his own bowling. (AP)

South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Ashton Agar starred with the ball for Australia in the first T20I of the three-T20I series at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg with a five-wicket haul including a hat-trick. The South African batting lineup looked weak in the run chase as they were bundled out for 89, their lowest total in the format.

Steve Smith, back in South Africa for the first time since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, top-scored with 45 for Australia, who made 196 for six after being sent in. On the other hand, David Warner got out off the second ball he faced in the first over of the innings bowled by veteran Dale Steyn.

Live Blog

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates:

Highlights

    south africa vs australia, sa vs aus, sa vs aus live score, sa vs aus live, sa vs aus 2nd t20, sa vs aus 2nd t20 live score, sa vs aus 2nd t20 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, south africa vs australia, south africa vs australia live score,south africa vs australia t20 live score, south africa vs australia 2nd t20 live streaming, eng vs aus live score, cricket score, eng vs aus live streaming, eng vs aus 2nd t20, eng vs aus t20 live, aus vs sa, aus vs sa live score, aus vs sa 2nd t20 South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Ashton Agar took a five-wicket haul in the first T20I (Source: Reuters)

    Squads:

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje

    Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, D Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd