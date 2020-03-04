South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The hosts might take an unassailable lead. (Source: Reuters) South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The hosts might take an unassailable lead. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa, amped up on momentum and confidence, will take on Australia in the second encounter of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, after winning the first one by 74 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 123 proved to be the match-winner on Sunday, as for the visitors, only Steve Smith could put forth some resistance with a gutsy 94-ball 76. With Australia in the must-win scenario and Proteas having a decent record in Bloemfontein, the stage is set. South Africa is not likely to make any changes with Janneman Malan hoping to better his golden duck. On the other hand, Australia might bring Ashton Agar into the fold in place of Mitchell Marsh, to support the pace battery of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

When is South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

What time is South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will broadcast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Where can I live stream South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will be available on Sony LIV.

SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (w/c), Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson

