South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch SA vs AUS 1st Test

Morne Morkel has announced that he will retire from international cricket after Test series. (File) Morne Morkel has announced that he will retire from international cricket after Test series. (File)

After a tough time at the hands of India, in the limited-overs series, South Africa will now lock horns with Australia in the first Test of the 4-match series at Kingsmead in Durban. The home side can take confidence in the fact that they were excellent in the Test series against India and claimed victory by 2-1. They will also feel jubilated over the return of some of the senior most players in the side including skipper Faf du Plessis who picked up an injury and missed the entire limited-overs series except the first ODI against India. The return of Quinton de Kock, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and AB de Villiers poses a tough challenge for the Aussies who will be playing their first Test since thrashing England by 4-0 to clinch the Ashes urn. Morkel, who has announced that it will be his last series before the retirement from international cricket, is bound to focus on making a good impression.

When is South Africa vs Australia 1st Test?

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be played on Thursday, March 1, 2018. This will be the first Test of the four-match series between the two teams.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 1st Test?

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be played at Kingsmead in Durban.

What time does South Africa vs Australia 1st Test start?

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test begins at 01:30 PM IST (08:00 AM GMT). The coverage of SA vs AUS 1st Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 01:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 01:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Australia 1st Test start?

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test start will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 1st Test?

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of South Africa vs Australia 1st Test?

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Willem Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada

Australia squad: Steven Smith(c), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd