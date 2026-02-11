South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: SA eye second win vs AFG in Ahmedabad; Toss, Playing XI updates

SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Aiden Markram’s South Africa take on Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The game will begin at 11:00 AM IST.

The 2024 T20 World Cup finalist, South Africa, got off to a strong start in this edition, having decimated Canada by 57 runs in their campaign opener in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, last iteration’s semifinalist, Afghanistan, lost their first league game against New Zealand by five wickets.

Story continues below this ad SA vs AFG T20 World Cup Squads Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai. South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka. SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM SF VS AFG T20 WORLD CUP MATCH Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 09:58 AM IST SA vs AFG T20 World Cup LIVE: quick look at history Team Form (Last 5 T20Is, latest result first) South Africa - WLLWL Afghanistan - LLWWW Head to head Played: 3 SA Won: 3 AFG won: 0 Feb 11, 2026 09:20 AM IST SA vs AFG T20 World Cup LIVE: SA start as favourites South Africa are currently on top in group D of the T20 World Cup after their opening game victory over Canada by 57 runs. South Africa have an impeccable record against the Afghan cricket team in T20Is, winning all three of their encounters. In fact, in their last meeting the Proteas had skittled out Afghanistan for just 56 runs. That encounter was the most important clash in Afghan cricket's T20 history since it wad the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Feb 11, 2026 09:02 AM IST SA vs AFG T20 World Cup LIVE: Must win for Afghanistan Having lost their T20 World Cup opener to New Zealand, Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan are in a do-or-die situation already when they take on South Africa today. A loss will be catastrophit to last year's semi-finalists. If they lose today, even with wins over Canada and UAE, Afghanistan may not be making it to the Super Eight stage. Feb 11, 2026 08:36 AM IST Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the South Africa versus Afghanistan game from the T20 World Cup. Globetrotting Rashid Khan’s cricketing paradox – can call many places his home, but still dreaming of playing in Afghanistan AFG vs WI Live Streaming, 1st T20: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is set to play his 100th T20I during the series. (ACB) Rashid Khan has two dreams. One, he says, more in jest than in seriousness, is that he wants to pick 7000 wickets. “There are a lot of youngsters, so you need to keep pushing. That’s why I told you I need to pick 7,000 wickets,” says Rashid, his T20 wickets tally on 696, chuckling. The other is a more serious dream. “I want Afghanistan to play at home, in front of their home fans. “That,” he says, “is a bigger dream than playing in the World Cup.” READ MORE FROM SANDIP G

