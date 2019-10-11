Mayank Agarwal: Sehwag lite

There were many aspects of Mayank Agarwal’s batting during his knock of 108 that had shades of Virender Sehwag, a player he idolised growing up.

Hand-eye coordination

There were no freebies on offer on the opening session as the pacers bowled with sustained pace and got appreciable movement. Agarwal remained rooted to the crease and his limited foot movement, in many ways, brought back memories of Sehwag. He was all hands.

Calm amid storm

Early in his innings, Agarwal was tested by debutant pacer Anrich Nortje’s ever-climbing short ball. Bowled at 147kmph, the delivery smacked Agarwal on his helmet that flew over the wicket-keeper. It was flashback to Sehwag being hit by a Brett Lee bouncer at the MCG in 2003. Next ball he drove through covers, just like Sehwag would do.

Shot selection

30 minutes before the lunch, Agarwal unfurled three languid drives off Nortje that pierced through the cover region. These shots were played to balls pitched on good length and had a Viruvian touch to it — balance, seamless transfer of the body weight.

Disdain for spinners

The spinners tried to strangulate him by bowling straight. He countered it with his nimble footwork. He went from 87 to 99 with two majestic sixes over Keshav Maharaj’s head. This, despite having fielders stationed in the deep. Like Sehwag, he knew when he hits, they stay hit.