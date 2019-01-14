Toggle Menu
South Africa take the second spot in ICC Test Team Rankingshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-take-the-second-spot-in-icc-test-team-rankings-5537930/

South Africa take the second spot in ICC Test Team Rankings

South Africa overtook New Zealand and England to take the second position in the ICC Test Team Rankings after winning their home series against Pakistan 3-0.

South Africa’s bowler Duanne Olivier celebrates dismissing Pakistan’s batsman Sarfraz Ahmed on day four of the third cricket Test match. (Source: AP)

South Africa overtook New Zealand and England to take the second position in the ICC Test Team Rankings after winning their home series against Pakistan 3-0.

The Proteas earned four points to reach a total of 110 and overtake England by two points in the ICC Test Team Rankings which is led by India with 116 points. Pakistan, on the other hand, went down by one position, one place below Sri Lanka to sit on seventh. Pakistan started the series with 92 points but are now on 88 points, three points less than Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are a point behind England at 107 points. England will have to win their upcoming three-match series against the Windies starting on 23 January to remain ahead of New Zealand.

Duanne Olivier took key wickets as South Africa wrapped up a clean sweep of their series against Pakistan with victory by 107 runs on the fourth day of the third and final Test on Monday. Pakistan resumed their second innings needing a further 228 for victory with seven wickets in hand, but their chances faded when Olivier removed the dangerous Babar Azam (21) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (0) in consecutive balls.

Advertising

Quinton de Kock, who made 129 for South Africa in the second innings, was man of the match.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PSL 2019: AB de Villiers to play two matches in Lahore
2 South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Duanne Olivier leads Proteas to series sweep
3 WATCH: Virat Kohli and co. sweat it out in the nets in scorching Adelaide