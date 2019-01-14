South Africa take the second spot in ICC Test Team Rankings

South Africa overtook New Zealand and England to take the second position in the ICC Test Team Rankings after winning their home series against Pakistan 3-0.

The Proteas earned four points to reach a total of 110 and overtake England by two points in the ICC Test Team Rankings which is led by India with 116 points. Pakistan, on the other hand, went down by one position, one place below Sri Lanka to sit on seventh. Pakistan started the series with 92 points but are now on 88 points, three points less than Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are a point behind England at 107 points. England will have to win their upcoming three-match series against the Windies starting on 23 January to remain ahead of New Zealand.

Duanne Olivier took key wickets as South Africa wrapped up a clean sweep of their series against Pakistan with victory by 107 runs on the fourth day of the third and final Test on Monday. Pakistan resumed their second innings needing a further 228 for victory with seven wickets in hand, but their chances faded when Olivier removed the dangerous Babar Azam (21) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (0) in consecutive balls.

Quinton de Kock, who made 129 for South Africa in the second innings, was man of the match.