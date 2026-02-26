Energy and buzz in South Africa camp after win vs India, but not getting carried away, says Keshav Maharaj

Reflecting on the mood in the dressing room, Maharaj admitted that the victory over India had lifted the spirits significantly. (AP Photo)

There is a renewed sense of belief in the South Africa camp after their morale-boosting win over India, but the left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj made it clear that the Proteas are staying grounded ahead of their crucial Super-8 clash against the West Indies on Thursday.

Reflecting on the mood in the dressing room, Maharaj admitted that the victory over India had lifted the spirits significantly. “There was a real energy and buzz in the camp after beating probably the best side in the competition,” Maharaj said during the pre-match press conference. However, he was quick to underline that the team is not allowing the win to cloud their focus. “But we’re not getting carried away. There’s still a lot of cricket to be played. It’s about dusting ourselves off, doing things better and focusing on the positives,” he added.