Energy and buzz in South Africa camp after win vs India, but not getting carried away, says Keshav Maharaj

There is a renewed sense of belief in the South Africa camp after their morale-boosting win over India, but the left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj made it clear that the Proteas are staying grounded ahead of their crucial Super-8 clash against the West Indies on Thursday.
Reflecting on the mood in the dressing room, Maharaj admitted that the victory over India had lifted the spirits significantly. “There was a real energy and buzz in the camp after beating probably the best side in the competition,” Maharaj said during the pre-match press conference. However, he was quick to underline that the team is not allowing the win to cloud their focus. “But we’re not getting carried away. There’s still a lot of cricket to be played. It’s about dusting ourselves off, doing things better and focusing on the positives,” he added.
Although South Africa have largely stayed at the same venue, Keshav Maharaj dismissed any suggestion of a home-like advantage in Ahmedabad, pointing out that surfaces have behaved differently each game. “It’s nice to not travel, but every match has been very different,” he said. “The four matches that we’ve played here, conditions have varied throughout. I won’t see it too much as an advantage. It’s about adapting quicker and focusing on execution.”
With both sides unbeaten in the Super 8 stage, the stakes are high. Maharaj called the India win “huge” but stressed the focus has shifted. “West Indies played an amazing game against Zimbabwe. We know the danger they possess from an explosive point of view,” he commented.
Having shared dressing rooms with several Caribbean players in franchise cricket, Maharaj said the proteas are well aware of their firepower, “They’ve got batters in form and bowlers who are fighting with them. It’s about simple plans and execution.”
The afternoon start will test adaptability, with Maharaj highlighting communication, especially with Quinton de Kock. “Generally the bowlers give feedback early. Quinton is brilliant behind the stumps in assessing conditions. It’s about the communication, whether it’s slower balls, cutters or lengths, and then adjusting accordingly” he said.
With a semifinal spot within reach, Maharaj summed it up: “It’s about finding those one-percenters on the day. If we’re clear and execute well, that’s all we can control.”
