South Africa names 21-member Test squad for series against India

On Tuesday, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) team selection picked a 21-member squad for three-match Test series against India, starting from December 26.

Speedster Duanne Olivier has been included in the Test squad after a gap of two years. Duanne Olivier has returned to the South African domestic set-up following a prolonged Kolpak stint in the United Kingdom. He will bolster South Africa’s bowling attack with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

#Proteas SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 2️⃣ 1️⃣ players

Maiden Test call ups for Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton 👍

Duanne Olivier returns 🇿🇦 Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/ZxBpXXvQy1#SAvIND #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/6rIDzt1PuO — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 7, 2021

The 29-year-old pacer has played 10 Tests and 2 ODIs for South Africa. Olivier has bagged 48 wickets in 10 Test matches; he has played for South Africa.

Olivier’s last Test appearance for South Africa was in Gqeberha against Sri Lanka in February 2019. However, the pacer has made a loud return to the CSA Four-Day Series, ending this year as the leading wicket-taker, eight scalps clear of number two, Simon Harmer. Olivier claimed 28 wickets in eight innings at an average of 11.14 and best innings bowling figures of 5/53.

“We as the Selectors are excited for the return of Test cricket. This format is very important to CSA, and keeping it relevant and alive is one of the organisation’s priorities,” said CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang.

“This Test series is also important in terms of getting some points in the Test Championship table, and we are confident that this group will pick up from where they left off and give us a good show on home soil.

“On behalf of the Selectors, I would like to wish Dean Elgar, Mark Boucher, and the team all of the best for the next few weeks of what I’m certain will be really entertaining cricket.”

South Africa’s Test squad

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

Test Series Schedule

1st Test: 26-30 December 2021 (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

2nd Test:3-7 January 2022 (Wanderers, Johannesburg)

3rd Test: 11-15 January 2022 (Newlands, Cape Town)