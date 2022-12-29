How South Africa’s loss in Australia bolsters India’s WTC final hopes

As Proteas suffered another huge defeat at the hands of Australia in the Boxing Day Test, it took India closer to their second successive World Test Championship final appearance. With the WTC nearing the business end, South Africa’s hopes of qualification is not in their own hands right now.

India’s grip on qualifying for the WTC final has tightened especially after they avoided defeat in Mirpur and saw South Africa lose to Australia.

Australia is at the top of the WTC chart with 132 points from 168 contested with an aggregate of 78.57% points.

South Africa, Sri Lanka and India are the most likely contenders to face Australia at the Oval in the English summer of 2023.

South Africa, after their defeat at Melbourne, remain on 72 points after contesting for 144. With an aggregate of 50%, they have fallen below Sri Lanka in the leaderboard to the fourth spot.

India is in the second position on the table with 99 points out of 168 and an aggregate of 58.93%. Neighbours Sri Lanka are 64 out of 120 with 54.55%.

Sri Lanka will face New Zealand away in March 2023 for two-match Test series.

What does India need to do to qualify?

India has only one more series remaining against Australia, whom they host in February-March. If they win all four matches or 3-0 or even by a 3-1 margin, India will make it second successive WTC final.

India fixtures vs Australia

1st Test in Nagpur from Feb 9-13

2nd Test in Delhi from Feb 17-21

3rd Test in Dharmshala from Mar 1-5

4th Test in Ahmedabad from Mar 9-13

What does South Africa need to qualify?

South Africa’s second Test loss to Australia is a fatal blow to their chance for qualification. However, it is not all doom for them yet. If they manage to beat Australia in the Sydney New Year Test next week, they will keep their slim hopes alive.

Assuming South Africa clean sweep West Indies in the two-match series at home in February and pull one back against Australia in the current series, for qualification into the final, they need a bit of assistance from Australia. They need Australia to beat India in two Tests and even if they lose three, South Africa will be out.

South Africa’s remaining fixtures

3rd Test vs Australia in Sydney from Jan 4-8

1st Test vs West Indies in Centurion from Feb 28-Mar 4

2nd Test vs West Indies in Johannesburg from Mat 8-12

Can Sri Lanka do it?

Sri Lanka has an outside chance of qualifying for the final if they can whitewash the current World Test Champions New Zealand in their own backyard. In addition to that India and South Africa need to lose all their remaining fixtures.

Sri Lanka’s remaining fixtures

1st Test in Christchurch from Mar 9-13

2nd Test in Wellington from Mar 17-21.

Points distribution

12 points for a win

6 points for a tie

4 points for a draw

The leaderboard is made by calculating the number of points the team has contested for and the number of points they have gained which is converted into percentages.